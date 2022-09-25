 Skip to content

The Last Secret update for 25 September 2022

Update Notes for September 25, 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have improved the Chinese version substantially. We also made a number of minor bug fixes throughout the game. Thanks for everybody who made suggestions for improvements!

