First Sexy Night update for 26 September 2022

Update 1.2: New scene, new renders and improvements in branching!

Share · View all patches · Build 9588260 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update, we added new content and fixed a branching logic which would cause skipping through one part of the story, resulting in much shorter gameplay than there actually is. The game is still very brief and short but now featuring new spicy renders!

