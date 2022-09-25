 Skip to content

Mines and Magic update for 25 September 2022

Multiplayer is finally released

Build 9588223

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can try to play 1v1. It's still in alpha, might be bugged, might disconnect. But it works.

Please, report bugs and suggest gameplay ideas

Changed files in this update

Mines and Magic Content Depot 884641
Mines and Magic Depot Depot 884642
