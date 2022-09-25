Second life update!

We hadn't seen each other for a long time, we were thinking about how we could improve our game. We got a lot of complaints from players that the game was too difficult, although there were some players who didn't mind all these difficulties!

In this update we've added three difficulty levels

Story mode, with a maximum grade of D, but there's no limit to the number of turns you can make, so sooner or later you'll pass that annoying level!

Normal, maximum grade is B, you get 3 extra turns, and if you make a combo of 10 cowards you don't lose a turn, also mana is gained faster!

Hard, it's the vanilla levels that were the only difficulty before!

Also on top of that we've added 3 new underpants images that are waiting for you in the game!

In addition to this there were a few edits to the ghost, yuki onna, and polishing minor flaws!

Write about your new expectations and wishes on our game discord server!

Panty and demons team!

