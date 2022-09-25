 Skip to content

Nienix update for 25 September 2022

Misc update

Last edited by Wendy

Version 0.5550920388

🎯 [Misc] Sentinel-type ships have been made a bit less stiff.
🎯 [Misc] Sentinel-type ships are now curled up when transitioning between levels/maps/warp-gates.
🎯 [Misc] Auto-cast has been reworked for auxiliary items, and is now triggered far less aggressively.
🎯 [Misc] The positions of the left/right weapon auto-fire buttons in the toggle radial menu have been switched.
🎯 [Balance] The likelihood of On Activation of Auxiliary Events have been reduced.
🎯 [Bug fix] The Drone Tug Engine now correctly pulls summons that are so far away that they have been removed from physics.
🎯 [Bug fix] The weapons "Hazardous Nuke" and "Hazardous Bomb" no longer not auto-explode when in a base.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue that caused the UI to sometimes show incorrect drone numbers for clients when playing COOP.

