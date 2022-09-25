v1.3.0 - Combat Balancing

Hey everyone!

Today I'm here bringing you a new update! I've overhauled AoE combat to balance the game out. If you want more, stay around til after the change log!

Here's the change log!

Lowered all default volume sounds to .5

Fixed an issue where attacks occurred twice from the client.

Fixed a fatal issue crash on creatures death (if possessed).

Fixed an issue where you could activate the Main Menu UI before the Main Menu loads.

Added a Public Experimental Branch.

Added a complete rewrite of AoE damage.

Added some slight optimisations.

So, there are two things I want to talk about here.

Public Experimental branch. This branch has now been made to release experimental updates to everyone, meaning I can do public tests! The AoE rewrite. I spent a week writing all the numbers in an excel document and creating graphs to see damage and stamina compared to other creatures. This data didn’t really show much but it did lead me to the fact that the Pig isn’t so “OP” but rather the fact that AoE is OP. This led to the idea that AoE needs to be rewritten. So, this rewrite now makes it so AoE doesn’t deal the same damage if you’re just at the end of the radius, compared to being directly next to the creature doing the attack. This means you’ll take more damage next to the creature attacking and less damage further away.

This should balance combat a lot, and if not, there will be more updates to make sure it is balanced.

Anyways, that's all from me today! I'll see you all soon!

Archie.