Steam Deck Test Build

This test branch build has some updates based on Valve's feedback on HammerHelm running on Steam Deck. Mostly UI updates to make the text easier to read and automatically opening the on-screen keyboard when you need to enter text. This build also has a couple of fixes for bugs I discovered while testing on the steam deck. Those fixes are also in the main build (1.9.9) that I released earlier.

To get the test build:

In the Steam Client Library where it lists all of your games, right click on HammerHelm

Click Preferences

In the window that opens, select the "Betas" Tab

Enter the password to download this build - steamdeck111- and click Check Code

You should get a message that the code is correct

Click the drop-down box and select BigUpdateTest

Steam should immediately start a new download with the test client. The new game should be called "HammerHelm [bigupdatetest]". Once the download is complete you can launch the game and you should see "1.9.9" in the title screen.

This build is 100% compatible with current saves. So you can safely use any save you want with this test build.

If you are using a Steam Deck, you'll know you have the correct build as the Steam Deck logo will appear on the bottom right of the Play Screen and next to your Health bar in the main game. The latter image will go away once I release this build on the main branch. It's there just for testing.

To get back to the main build:

Choose “None” from the drop down

Steam should then revert back to the main client

-Jonathan "Calandryll" Hanna

jon@hammerhelm.com