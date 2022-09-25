 Skip to content

Killer in the cabin update for 25 September 2022

Update 1.1.1054

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Back with a small update with more bugfixes
The update fixes the following issues:

  • The hat you selected in the lobby would sometimes not carry over into the game
  • Removed XP. It did not serve any point. The idea was for it to unlock that hats, but then we added coins which we thought was much more fun. But we forgot to remove the hats 😅
  • Health is no longer less than 0 in the result screen, and we also removed the + when you had negative karma.
  • Added the first batch of streams to the game's credits
  • Dying on beartraps would spawn many backpacks and cause the game to slow down

