Update 1.34 - Armor and Items

Armor

We are updating the game's armor calculation so we can make armor scaling possible.

Old calculation: 5 armor -> 5% damage reduction

Current calculation: 5 armor -> 13% damage reduction = (<Armor>0.03)/(1+0.03<Armor>)

Armor reduction:

Old calculation: -5 armor -> 5% amplified damage

Current calculation: -5 armor -> 16% amplified damage = 0.97^(<Armor>)

With this update, we have changed the values of some armor values present in the game, follow the tables below:

Items

We have updated ALL existing items in the game with the aim of making most of them an interesting choice for the player. We will not put the list of all items and their changes here, so if you are interested in seeing the items in the game we have this link from our wiki.

Markets

Moved item market from Courtyrd Lake to Courtyard Plaza.

Removed old market from Courtyard Plaza.

The first level has a market with 3 items to buy, the last level has 5 items to buy and the other levels have 4 items.

Potions have a value of 0 gold and are no longer distributed in most markets.

Maps

Forest Sanctuary stage now opens all dungeon gates.

Menu

Updated HUD.

Shadow

Added shadow on game units!

Abilities:

Thunderstorm

Level: 5

Gold cost: 3950 -> 3600

Recharge Time: 40->28 seconds

Energy Cost: 400 -> 300

Calls a lightning storm around the user dealing damage and stuns to enemies.

Area: 600

Damage: 210 + 20% AP (per lightning) -> 250 + 28% AP (unique)

Stun: 2.5 seconds

Effect: Random lightning every 0.10 seconds for 3 seconds -> single lightning ring that deals damage wherever it goes.

Randomness did indeed make this skill unpopular, we hope it finds its place now given a unique function.

Arcane Shot

Damage: 14 + 3% AP -> 24 + 4% AP

Arcane Barrage

Damage: 14 + 2,5% AP -> 24 + 4% AP

Volley

Cooldown: 2.00 -> 0.50 second(s)

Damage: 42 + 10,6% AP -> 26 + 8,8% AP

Rollout

Range: 100 + 2% AP -> 125 + 2% AP

Cooldown: 1.00 -> 0.30 second(s)

Of the Arcane Marksman's 3 specializations, the Ranger suffered the most to progress in the game even in the early areas. The idea is to strengthen the mechanics of casting the Volley skill and being able to move around frequently with Rollout while dealing a decent amount of damage to enemies.

Metamorphosis

No longer makes use of inventory items.

A skill is already too powerful without the use of items.

Hook

Energy Cost: 50 -> 30

Cooldown: 6 -> 3 second(s)

Cast time: 0.05 -> 0.00 second

Stop movement: true -> false

Grapple

Energy Cost: 50 -> 30

Cooldown: 6 -> 3 second(s)

Cast time: 0.05 -> 0.00 second

Stop movement: true -> false

We are improving the stats for these skills to make them more attractive options.

Borrowed Time

Energy cost: 110 -> 125

Duration: 2 -> 3.5 seconds

Duration limit: Unlimited -> 1.5 second

The idea of this change is to make Borrowed Time more popular, but also now having maximum power cap.

Wind Blade

Energy Restore per hit: 3 + 0,014% AP -> 5 + 0,02% AP

Piercing Strike

Energy Restore per hit: 3 + 0,013% AP -> 5 + 0,02% AP

Spear

Energy Restore per hit: 3 + 0,012% AP -> 5 + 0,02% AP

Spear Rain

Energy Restore per hit: 1 + 0,001% AP -> 2 + 0,005% AP

We believe that making melee attacks more rewarding will help Battlemage solve its problem of lack of energy in prolonged battles.

Passives:

Command Aura

Ability Power boost: 15 -> 30%

We want Command Aura to be valuable even with Builds with few Summon opportunities.

Bugfix