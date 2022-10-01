Update 1.34 - Armor and Items

Armor
We are updating the game's armor calculation so we can make armor scaling possible.
Old calculation: 5 armor -> 5% damage reduction
Current calculation: 5 armor -> 13% damage reduction = (<Armor>0.03)/(1+0.03<Armor>)
Armor reduction:
Old calculation: -5 armor -> 5% amplified damage
Current calculation: -5 armor -> 16% amplified damage = 0.97^(<Armor>)
With this update, we have changed the values of some armor values present in the game, follow the tables below:
Items
We have updated ALL existing items in the game with the aim of making most of them an interesting choice for the player. We will not put the list of all items and their changes here, so if you are interested in seeing the items in the game we have this link from our wiki.
Markets
- Moved item market from Courtyrd Lake to Courtyard Plaza.
- Removed old market from Courtyard Plaza.
- The first level has a market with 3 items to buy, the last level has 5 items to buy and the other levels have 4 items.
- Potions have a value of 0 gold and are no longer distributed in most markets.
Maps
- Forest Sanctuary stage now opens all dungeon gates.
Menu
- Updated HUD.
Shadow
- Added shadow on game units!
Abilities:
Thunderstorm
Level: 5
Gold cost: 3950 -> 3600
Recharge Time: 40->28 seconds
Energy Cost: 400 -> 300
Calls a lightning storm around the user dealing damage and stuns to enemies.
Area: 600
Damage: 210 + 20% AP (per lightning) -> 250 + 28% AP (unique)
Stun: 2.5 seconds
Effect: Random lightning every 0.10 seconds for 3 seconds -> single lightning ring that deals damage wherever it goes.
Randomness did indeed make this skill unpopular, we hope it finds its place now given a unique function.
Arcane Shot
Damage: 14 + 3% AP -> 24 + 4% AP
Arcane Barrage
Damage: 14 + 2,5% AP -> 24 + 4% AP
Volley
Cooldown: 2.00 -> 0.50 second(s)
Damage: 42 + 10,6% AP -> 26 + 8,8% AP
Rollout
Range: 100 + 2% AP -> 125 + 2% AP
Cooldown: 1.00 -> 0.30 second(s)
Of the Arcane Marksman's 3 specializations, the Ranger suffered the most to progress in the game even in the early areas. The idea is to strengthen the mechanics of casting the Volley skill and being able to move around frequently with Rollout while dealing a decent amount of damage to enemies.
Metamorphosis
- No longer makes use of inventory items.
A skill is already too powerful without the use of items.
Hook
Energy Cost: 50 -> 30
Cooldown: 6 -> 3 second(s)
Cast time: 0.05 -> 0.00 second
Stop movement: true -> false
Grapple
Energy Cost: 50 -> 30
Cooldown: 6 -> 3 second(s)
Cast time: 0.05 -> 0.00 second
Stop movement: true -> false
We are improving the stats for these skills to make them more attractive options.
Borrowed Time
Energy cost: 110 -> 125
Duration: 2 -> 3.5 seconds
Duration limit: Unlimited -> 1.5 second
The idea of this change is to make Borrowed Time more popular, but also now having maximum power cap.
Wind Blade
Energy Restore per hit: 3 + 0,014% AP -> 5 + 0,02% AP
Piercing Strike
Energy Restore per hit: 3 + 0,013% AP -> 5 + 0,02% AP
Spear
Energy Restore per hit: 3 + 0,012% AP -> 5 + 0,02% AP
Spear Rain
Energy Restore per hit: 1 + 0,001% AP -> 2 + 0,005% AP
We believe that making melee attacks more rewarding will help Battlemage solve its problem of lack of energy in prolonged battles.
Passives:
Command Aura
Ability Power boost: 15 -> 30%
We want Command Aura to be valuable even with Builds with few Summon opportunities.
Bugfix
- Fixed armor stacking issue after metamorphosis skill ends.
