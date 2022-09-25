 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Arcanium update for 25 September 2022

Sunday Patch!

Share · View all patches · Build 9587921 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone! Quick Sunday morning update for everyone! Thanks for your patience!

  • Fixed bug with Akhan's Vivid Nightmares preventing you from playing last cards in hand.
  • Fixed an issue on Apex difficulty where your Max Health would slightly fluctuate between battles.
  • Fixed the Inn Health restore value to correctly show the decreased HP gain from fighting on Apex difficulty.
  • Fixed Potion of Lucidity from also allowing you to discard your Ultimate card, sending it to your discard pile to be drawn later.
  • Fixed Deck Viewers from soft locking you out of closing it if you click on one of the Discard or Draw pile buttons from the Left Hero Mini Portraits.
  • Improved Mavericks Bullet and Ammo card logic to prevent rare instances of his Non-ammo cards requiring Ammo to pay for them.
  • Fixed an issue with cards occasionally appeared Echoed when they didnt have the Echo keyword. Similarly with Bolster cards reducing AP costs without the Bolster keyword.
  • Spellweaver Gloves will now longer allow you duplicate your ULT card.
  • Ensuring all Previews for Cards are dismissed when you complete a battle.
  • Fixed Ornate Quiver from not also reducing Retained ranged cards at the start of the turn.
  • Changed Noctus's Final Hour ability to show the Icon on your hero, with a counter showing how much damage your hero has delivered.
  • Fixed Curse Aura from Uzirs Farseer Zaran to only trigger on Direct Damage.
  • If a Hero has Resplendent Aegis, they will no longer gain any Fury, depsite whatever else they also have to increase fury gains.
  • Fixed Carrion's Shadowy Scythe from discard random cards, was from a former iteration of that ability.

Changed files in this update

Arcanium Content Depot 1056841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link