Sunday Patch!

Hey Everyone! Quick Sunday morning update for everyone! Thanks for your patience!
- Fixed bug with Akhan's Vivid Nightmares preventing you from playing last cards in hand.
- Fixed an issue on Apex difficulty where your Max Health would slightly fluctuate between battles.
- Fixed the Inn Health restore value to correctly show the decreased HP gain from fighting on Apex difficulty.
- Fixed Potion of Lucidity from also allowing you to discard your Ultimate card, sending it to your discard pile to be drawn later.
- Fixed Deck Viewers from soft locking you out of closing it if you click on one of the Discard or Draw pile buttons from the Left Hero Mini Portraits.
- Improved Mavericks Bullet and Ammo card logic to prevent rare instances of his Non-ammo cards requiring Ammo to pay for them.
- Fixed an issue with cards occasionally appeared Echoed when they didnt have the Echo keyword. Similarly with Bolster cards reducing AP costs without the Bolster keyword.
- Spellweaver Gloves will now longer allow you duplicate your ULT card.
- Ensuring all Previews for Cards are dismissed when you complete a battle.
- Fixed Ornate Quiver from not also reducing Retained ranged cards at the start of the turn.
- Changed Noctus's Final Hour ability to show the Icon on your hero, with a counter showing how much damage your hero has delivered.
- Fixed Curse Aura from Uzirs Farseer Zaran to only trigger on Direct Damage.
- If a Hero has Resplendent Aegis, they will no longer gain any Fury, depsite whatever else they also have to increase fury gains.
- Fixed Carrion's Shadowy Scythe from discard random cards, was from a former iteration of that ability.
