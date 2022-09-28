 Skip to content

Earth Analog update for 28 September 2022

Update v1.3.3

Update v1.3.3

Build 9587904 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi there,

This patch fixes various issues reported by players. Thanks for the feedback!

  • fixed: lay-out issues on 16:10 and 4:3 screens.
  • fixed: issue that caused the ship to collide with celestial objects while arriving.
  • fixed: issue with celestial body naming in star systems with multiple planets.
  • fixed: skybox mipmap generation.
  • fixed: WISE 0855: collision issues that made grabbing the artifact and returning to the ship impossible.
  • fixed: Antar A: coverage map was not working.
  • fixed: game did not remember whether coverage > 50% was reached.
  • fixed: issue that caused braking force to overshoot which caused acceleration in the opposite direction.
  • changed: Gliese 876 d: decreased height fog near player for improved visibility.

Cheers,
nkm

