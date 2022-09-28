Update v1.3.3

Hi there,
This patch fixes various issues reported by players. Thanks for the feedback!
- fixed: lay-out issues on 16:10 and 4:3 screens.
- fixed: issue that caused the ship to collide with celestial objects while arriving.
- fixed: issue with celestial body naming in star systems with multiple planets.
- fixed: skybox mipmap generation.
- fixed: WISE 0855: collision issues that made grabbing the artifact and returning to the ship impossible.
- fixed: Antar A: coverage map was not working.
- fixed: game did not remember whether coverage > 50% was reached.
- fixed: issue that caused braking force to overshoot which caused acceleration in the opposite direction.
- changed: Gliese 876 d: decreased height fog near player for improved visibility.
Cheers,
nkm
