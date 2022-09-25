Multiplayer is now available!

Hey everyone!

I had some spare time recently and decided to upload a proper build of RTCW multiplayer right here on Steam!

Uploaded build features:

-All ioRTCW features. Widescreen support, HQ sounds, etc.

-Proper Steam Pathing. MP build is able to find original game files with no issues.

-Omnibot integration. To play with bots, create your server and add bots through "Options" in-game menu.

-Local and Online play. You should be able to join most of the existing servers too(though most of them are barely populated). Or you can host your own. Dont forget to forward your ports or use local network emulators like GameRanger to allow your friends to join in.

This build doesnt include any HD content, to keep 100% compatibility with existing servers, since most of them are sv_pure 1.

So,overall it is a pretty barebones build of vanilla multiplayer based on ioRTCW source port.

I might work a little bit more on it later, but for now it is what it is.

!Original RTCW must be installed in order to play MP! (Its the same requirement as for coop and sp)

If you have any technical difficulties you can ask us in our Discord:[u]

https://discord.gg/pzSHptnWcd

[u]You might also wanna check out active MP communities on Discord:

https://discord.gg/sETFkKT4Wn

https://discord.gg/u3v9xvZKrd

Enjoy!

WolfETPlayer