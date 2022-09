Share · View all patches · Build 9587718 · Last edited 25 September 2022 – 18:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello!

I realize it's been a long time since my last update, but I'm here with a new update.

0.40 brings lighting improvements to all scenes. In general players should notice scenes are much brighter in general. I hope this addresses feedback about the game being too dark.

Thank you for supporting Miner Lou!

I hope to have big news soon.