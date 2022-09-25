(Midway Branch) Penkura Patch 0.2.0 MW 12.3

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dev-Com

Please Note that with this update we update the entire engine to the newer version and clean up the background code (which is the reason for the patch size), which may lead to very minor visual changes that may need some improvements.

A small tutorial on how to access the Midway branch is available in the link below.

Link ---> https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2357998690

And as always, for more information regarding the latest technical support, patches, and updates please join our Discord Community.

LINK ----> https://discord.gg/2ukYHQm

Till the next Dev-Com over and out.

Patch 0.2.0 MW 12.3

⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞

◈ When dematerializing a building, if the original recipe contained any resource requirement with the amount of 1, there was a 50% chance that C.A.T would give back an item with the amount of 0.

◈ Fixed an error with disappearing items when inventory is refreshed by MMC, Ore Refinery, or C.A.T while dragging that item from the slot BACK to the original slot.

◈ When splitting an item, while being in the Ore Refinery User interface or Blueprint Repository interface, the split item interface was behind the other windows.

◈ When building over growbed, materialization rays dematerializes all the flowers (which is correct) but growbed didn't properly reset its slots, preventing players from planting new flowers until the game load.

⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞

◈ Changes to the weight of the items:

All Data Storages weight lowered from 30 to 20.

Liquid Construction Component weight lowered from 12 to 9.

Solid Construction Component weight lowered from 10 to 8.

Battery ST-1 weight lowered from 4.5 to 4.

Molecular Reconstruction Tool weight lowered from 15 to 11.

Nutrino Box (Expired) weight lowered from 15 to 10.

Nutrino Box weight lowered from 15 to 10.

◈ Solid Construction Component now needs 4 heavy metal bars for creation rather than 5.

◈ Containers in Storage ST-1 will now spawn in the amount equal to the amount of used storage.

◈ MMC Inventory IP has risen from 500 to 650.

◈ Minor visual improvement to IMP.

◈ MMC will now show the required resources of all items on the creation list based on the number of items that MMC lacks rather than the overall amount.

◈ Added clean-up system, to make sure that after load, all the models and items that were destroyed, dematerialized by the player, are properly destroyed and garbage collected by the system.

◈ Nights are brighter by 10%.

◈ Storms and Super Storms, sunlight dim effect is 15% weaker.

◈ Game Engine updated to a newer version.