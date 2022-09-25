Minions:
-Increased Minions' Flashing time (now have more invulnerability time)
-Minions now look for a new target if they're too far away, and won't constantly try to reposition when already near a target
-Minions will now jump if there is an obstacle blocking their path regardless of the height difference of their target
-Minions now stop moving at will (rather than sliding to a stop)
-Minions now follow behind the Player at a further/different distance than enemies
-Distance that minions follow behind the Player is now based on their scale (causing them to arrange themselves from largest to smallest)
-Adjusted the timing of Pops' walk animation
-Fixed being able to have more Pops than intended in some circumstances
-Fixed Minions not loading properly (all would be converted into the last type spawned)
-Fixed Minions not colliding correctly when on top of enemies
-Fixed Minions not being damaged by enemy weak points (things like Spuks' shields)
-Fixed "Collect the Dudes" being "unlocked" every time a save with max Minions was loaded
Changes:
-Added some shading to the Player's face
-The delay between enemies being able to be damaged by physical attacks is now separate from bullets, and shorter
Bug Fixes:
-Fixed many Creature's bullets not being affected by Brawn
-Fixed Lubs' launch not being affected by Brawn
-Fixed some item stuff not being reset properly when clearing item lists (notably Accessories)
-Optimized the BreakItem function a bit to reduce unnecessary calls
-Fixed Spuks' Bestiary stats not increasing
-Simplified how Bestiary stats are incremented
Changed files in this update