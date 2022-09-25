Minions:

-Increased Minions' Flashing time (now have more invulnerability time)

-Minions now look for a new target if they're too far away, and won't constantly try to reposition when already near a target

-Minions will now jump if there is an obstacle blocking their path regardless of the height difference of their target

-Minions now stop moving at will (rather than sliding to a stop)

-Minions now follow behind the Player at a further/different distance than enemies

-Distance that minions follow behind the Player is now based on their scale (causing them to arrange themselves from largest to smallest)

-Adjusted the timing of Pops' walk animation

-Fixed being able to have more Pops than intended in some circumstances

-Fixed Minions not loading properly (all would be converted into the last type spawned)

-Fixed Minions not colliding correctly when on top of enemies

-Fixed Minions not being damaged by enemy weak points (things like Spuks' shields)

-Fixed "Collect the Dudes" being "unlocked" every time a save with max Minions was loaded

Changes:

-Added some shading to the Player's face

-The delay between enemies being able to be damaged by physical attacks is now separate from bullets, and shorter

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed many Creature's bullets not being affected by Brawn

-Fixed Lubs' launch not being affected by Brawn

-Fixed some item stuff not being reset properly when clearing item lists (notably Accessories)

-Optimized the BreakItem function a bit to reduce unnecessary calls

-Fixed Spuks' Bestiary stats not increasing

-Simplified how Bestiary stats are incremented