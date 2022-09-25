 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Maze Mart update for 25 September 2022

Another 2.0 fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9587310 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, here another fix of major issues detected in the game :

Fixed :
• Multiplayer Achievement wasn't trigerring when you was taking the trophy : "The Stupid Mistake".
• Robert the kidnapper, was starting to chase the player after 1 min of gameplay in the normal map.
• Many little fix can come later if they are not important, they will be added to that list.

• Added a flash light due to, many feedback (Couldn't make the night more bright so I added this function) : Now use L to activate a frontal light in the story mode.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2064181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link