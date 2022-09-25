Another 2.0 fix

Hello, here another fix of major issues detected in the game :

Fixed :

• Multiplayer Achievement wasn't trigerring when you was taking the trophy : "The Stupid Mistake".

• Robert the kidnapper, was starting to chase the player after 1 min of gameplay in the normal map.

• Many little fix can come later if they are not important, they will be added to that list.

• Added a flash light due to, many feedback (Couldn't make the night more bright so I added this function) : Now use L to activate a frontal light in the story mode.