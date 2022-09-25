 Skip to content

Hapland Trilogy Playtest update for 25 September 2022

Beta 3.03

Build 9587288 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Many small graphical and audio improvements.
  • Added Secret Thing.

Hapland Trilogy Playtest Depot Win64 Depot 1931322
Hapland Trilogy Playtest Depot Mac Depot 1931323
Hapland Trilogy Playtest Depot Win32 Depot 1931324
