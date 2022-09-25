2022/09/25 V1.0.7 Beta update log

Share · View all patches · Build 9587259 · Last edited 25 September 2022 – 15:09:14 UTC by Wendy

This version has collected and adopted the feedback of many test players. Thank you very much for your participation!!!

V1.0.7 is updated as follows:

1 The official version has completely updated 50 Steam achievements for players to challenge!

2 Reduced the movement speed and HP of some enemies in the early stage

3 Added the function of automatic ammunition loading !!!! After passing the tutorial, players can start the automatic ammunition loading function in the menu - system settings!!

(Thank the players for sneering at the suggestions of the black demon.)

4 Rejected the player's request to stop shooting for three seconds and automatically withdraw the gun.

5 Reduces the crab's movement speed . This is really too strong. The characteristic of crabs is that the moving speed doubles when walking sideways. The original basic moving speed is too high.)

6 The English version is still under intense production

Finally, the early stage difficulty of the game will be a little higher than that of traditional FPS games, because this is not a grass cutting game. I hope that every enemy in the game is smart, even if he is just a pawn.

After you improve your marksmanship and become familiar with the enemy's position and behavior pattern, you will feel more successful if you defeat them with difficulty! Well, I like the design of the ghost.