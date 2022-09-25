 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

西部幻想 West Fantasy Playtest update for 25 September 2022

2022/09/25 V1.0.7 Beta update log

Share · View all patches · Build 9587259 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This version has collected and adopted the feedback of many test players. Thank you very much for your participation!!!

V1.0.7 is updated as follows:

1 The official version has completely updated 50 Steam achievements for players to challenge!

2 Reduced the movement speed and HP of some enemies in the early stage

3 Added the function of automatic ammunition loading !!!! After passing the tutorial, players can start the automatic ammunition loading function in the menu - system settings!!

(Thank the players for sneering at the suggestions of the black demon.)

4 Rejected the player's request to stop shooting for three seconds and automatically withdraw the gun.

5 Reduces the crab's movement speed . This is really too strong. The characteristic of crabs is that the moving speed doubles when walking sideways. The original basic moving speed is too high.)

6 The English version is still under intense production

Finally, the early stage difficulty of the game will be a little higher than that of traditional FPS games, because this is not a grass cutting game. I hope that every enemy in the game is smart, even if he is just a pawn.

After you improve your marksmanship and become familiar with the enemy's position and behavior pattern, you will feel more successful if you defeat them with difficulty! Well, I like the design of the ghost.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2154122
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link