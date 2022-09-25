 Skip to content

Ctrl Alt Ego update for 25 September 2022

Patch Notes v1.1.2

  • Change: Download tool - you can now select 'nothing' to have it serve as a simple torch
  • Change: Merger "Keep DAD Safe" show "Safe" in green to indicate the intended in-game meaning of "Safe"
  • Change: Added a warning to EGONET at end of debugger to warn you won't be coming back here
  • Fix: You weren't able to suck ego from the massive DORs in workshop / engineering
  • Fix: You weren't able to suck ego from one of the DAD bases in workshop
  • Fix: Crash bug on transition from CRS Lobby to CRS Techlab due to an AWOL DAD
  • Fix: Workshop walkway colliders above loading bay 1
  • Fix: Ensure Little CAT Point Of Interest marker updates correctly
  • Fix: Ensure Download tool can't get stuck thinking it's still downloading something when it isn't, and prevent downloading battery/juice from being collected until fully downloaded
  • Fix: It was possible to become soft-locked at the LifeSaver unable to HOP to the closed DOR in Legacy Systems Mr BASIC room

Patch download size: 10 MB.

