Patch Notes v1.1.2
- Change: Download tool - you can now select 'nothing' to have it serve as a simple torch
- Change: Merger "Keep DAD Safe" show "Safe" in green to indicate the intended in-game meaning of "Safe"
- Change: Added a warning to EGONET at end of debugger to warn you won't be coming back here
- Fix: You weren't able to suck ego from the massive DORs in workshop / engineering
- Fix: You weren't able to suck ego from one of the DAD bases in workshop
- Fix: Crash bug on transition from CRS Lobby to CRS Techlab due to an AWOL DAD
- Fix: Workshop walkway colliders above loading bay 1
- Fix: Ensure Little CAT Point Of Interest marker updates correctly
- Fix: Ensure Download tool can't get stuck thinking it's still downloading something when it isn't, and prevent downloading battery/juice from being collected until fully downloaded
- Fix: It was possible to become soft-locked at the LifeSaver unable to HOP to the closed DOR in Legacy Systems Mr BASIC room
Patch download size: 10 MB.
