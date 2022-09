Share · View all patches · Build 9587208 · Last edited 25 September 2022 – 17:13:08 UTC by Wendy

Hey guys,

I have just transitioned Solitarius from Early Access to Full Release.

It's still a minigame, but yeah, considering that it's free, I guess this is alright then.

It contains six different levels to proceed, eight different enemies and nine different weapons.

If you still encounter any problems, please let me know in the discussions section.

Have fun with this small game!

Kind regards