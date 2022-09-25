Version 0.9.1

New part: American 127mm/54 Mk16 twin turrets

New part: American 127mm/54 Mk42 dual-purpose turret

New part: 1/8 Sphere

New part: 1/4 Cylinder

New part: 1/4 Cylinder(Wall)

Added new content to the mod tools tutorial

(https://docs.google.com/document/d/1OOrE84_RiVGDMkColI-2rf8Zv6YnENAX-bp2_idyDgc/)

Adjusted British 152mm/50 MK XXIII triple turrets(ID:91)'s weapon data

Adjusted British 152mm/50 Mk26 twin turrets(ID：134)'s weapon data

Remastered the model of American 152mm/47 MK16 triple turrets

(Credit: Admiral_Bofors)

Fixed a bug that caused the placed custom parts to lose color when entering custom parts mode

Fix the problem of misspelling of English localization ropes of bollards

Fix the problem that the original parts id135 and id139 Italian turret multiplier is wrong.

Fix the problem that there is a small gap after the hatch parts are placed.

Fix the bug that some American vertical missile launchers have a small offset.

Fix the problem of gap in Japanese Chimney II model.

Fix the bug that when reading automatic archives and system preset ships, the ships will not be loaded when they arrive at the dock.

Fix the bug that the British 152mm/50 MK12 single-mounted sub-gun barrel is upside down.

Fix the bug that the turret auto-manual switch is displayed above other ui levels

Fix the bug that the American 127mm/54 MK42 dual-purpose gun has a spacing between the single gun and the base