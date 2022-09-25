2.952 - I'M THROWING A PIZZA PARTY!

Features:

[✅] Pizza Party which allows increasing the productivity

[✅] More Info dropdown area added to time/stats tab to gain additional information on features

[✅] Shows store level on street view for each store

[✅] Added Ability to "Favourite" desserts. This gives them a border around the icon to stand out and you can filter based on this property.

[✅] Double clicking a dessert in the tray, display or a challenge icon for a specific dessert will now add that dessert to your favourites and bring you to the dessert screen with that tab open/ filter set

[✅] New button added below previously discovered recipes to autospend Store XP in required ingredients.

Adjustments:

[🔼] Increased the base speed of the first few desserts.

[🔼] Doopwee Desserts now have special boost of 1.5x to the gem cap of displays.

[🔼] Kwazees stores now scale tickets for franchising based off 1.5x what Cookeez and HQ give for each stage instead of +1 to base.

[🔼] Cakes 'N Flakes stores now scale tickets for franchising based off 2x what cookeez and HQ give for each stage instead of +2 to base.

[🔼] Kwazees cap for gems on displays has been adjusted from 125 per level to 150 per level of store.

[🔼] Cakes 'N Flakes cap for gems on displays has been adjusted from 125 per level to 200 per level of store.

[🔼] Ticket perks boost scales per store with same multiplier as above for Kwazees and Cakes 'N Flakes.

[🔼] Final store levels processed offline quicker.

Bugs:

[🔨] Steam cloud now working

[🔨] Active store did not show indicators for Displays on the street view.

[🔨] Offline desserts earned weren't showing in the offline popup.

[🔨] Batch size reset on franchise with the HQ upgrade keep desserts.

[🔨] XP spent on gift desserts reset on franchising even with the lvl retaining perks requiring respec.

[🔨] Previously scaled to 4 columns desserts list in Landscape and switching to portrait made desserts not aligned well.

[🔨] Idle boost store trait caused the return from offline popup to show 1.3x the actual time away.

[🔨] Confirm delete store pic was always Kwazees.(landscape only)

[🔨] Occasionally the gems from auto store sale CEO while active weren't saving.