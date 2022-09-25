 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

[Neolithic]To the End update for 25 September 2022

Update, Version 20220924

Share · View all patches · Build 9587204 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
##########Content############
[Cooking]New item: Salt
[Cooking]New food recipe: Bread (Flour+Yeast+Salt+Water in any cooking device that has a "heat" component)
[Cooking]New food recipe: Rou Baozi (Baozi Wrapper + Ground Meat in any cooking device that has a "heat" component)
[Cooking]Added a variation of Rou Baozi, if you use "Strange Ground Meat" to cook.
[Cooking]Depending on your cooking skills, the Rou Baozi you make will likely have better attributions than the ones you can buy from food vendors.
[Commodity Market]The Food Ingredient Merchants now sell pre-made Baozi Wrappers. (The cost is higher than making it yourself.)
[Commodity Market]The Food Ingredient Merchants now sell pre-grounded meat. ( The cost is higher than making it yourself.)
[Commodity Market]The Food Ingredient Merchants now sell flour. (The cost is higher than making it yourself.)
[Commodity Market]The Food Ingredient Merchants now sell salt.
[Alchemy]Added alchemy data for salt so that it can be used for alchemy.
[Wiki] All changes mentioned above have been updated to the Wiki.
简体中文
##########Content############
【料理】新物品：盐
【料理】新食谱：面包（面粉+酵母+盐+水，使用任何可以【加热】的烹饪设备）
【料理】新食谱：肉包子（包子皮+肉末，使用任何可以【加热】的烹饪设备）
【料理】加入了使用奇怪的肉末制作的肉包子的变种。
【料理】基于你的料理技能，制作出的肉包子的效果一般会高于那些在商店里购买到的版本。
【小商品市场】食材商人现在会出售预先做好的包子皮。（价格比你自行制作高。）
【小商品市场】食材商人现在会出售预先制作好的肉末。（价格比你自行制作高。）
【小商品市场】食材商人现在会出售预先制作好的面粉。（价格比你自行制作高。）
【小商品市场】食材商人现在会出售盐
【炼金术】加入了盐的炼金数据，使之可以用于炼金术。
【维基】以上所有提及的内容已经同步更新到了维基。

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link