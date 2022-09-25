English
##########Content############
[Cooking]New item: Salt
[Cooking]New food recipe: Bread (Flour+Yeast+Salt+Water in any cooking device that has a "heat" component)
[Cooking]New food recipe: Rou Baozi (Baozi Wrapper + Ground Meat in any cooking device that has a "heat" component)
[Cooking]Added a variation of Rou Baozi, if you use "Strange Ground Meat" to cook.
[Cooking]Depending on your cooking skills, the Rou Baozi you make will likely have better attributions than the ones you can buy from food vendors.
[Commodity Market]The Food Ingredient Merchants now sell pre-made Baozi Wrappers. (The cost is higher than making it yourself.)
[Commodity Market]The Food Ingredient Merchants now sell pre-grounded meat. ( The cost is higher than making it yourself.)
[Commodity Market]The Food Ingredient Merchants now sell flour. (The cost is higher than making it yourself.)
[Commodity Market]The Food Ingredient Merchants now sell salt.
[Alchemy]Added alchemy data for salt so that it can be used for alchemy.
[Wiki] All changes mentioned above have been updated to the Wiki.
简体中文
##########Content############
【料理】新物品：盐
【料理】新食谱：面包（面粉+酵母+盐+水，使用任何可以【加热】的烹饪设备）
【料理】新食谱：肉包子（包子皮+肉末，使用任何可以【加热】的烹饪设备）
【料理】加入了使用奇怪的肉末制作的肉包子的变种。
【料理】基于你的料理技能，制作出的肉包子的效果一般会高于那些在商店里购买到的版本。
【小商品市场】食材商人现在会出售预先做好的包子皮。（价格比你自行制作高。）
【小商品市场】食材商人现在会出售预先制作好的肉末。（价格比你自行制作高。）
【小商品市场】食材商人现在会出售预先制作好的面粉。（价格比你自行制作高。）
【小商品市场】食材商人现在会出售盐
【炼金术】加入了盐的炼金数据，使之可以用于炼金术。
【维基】以上所有提及的内容已经同步更新到了维基。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 25 September 2022
Update, Version 20220924
English
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update