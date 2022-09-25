Update, Version 20220924

English

##########Content############

[Cooking]New item: Salt

[Cooking]New food recipe: Bread (Flour+Yeast+Salt+Water in any cooking device that has a "heat" component)

[Cooking]New food recipe: Rou Baozi (Baozi Wrapper + Ground Meat in any cooking device that has a "heat" component)

[Cooking]Added a variation of Rou Baozi, if you use "Strange Ground Meat" to cook.

[Cooking]Depending on your cooking skills, the Rou Baozi you make will likely have better attributions than the ones you can buy from food vendors.

[Commodity Market]The Food Ingredient Merchants now sell pre-made Baozi Wrappers. (The cost is higher than making it yourself.)

[Commodity Market]The Food Ingredient Merchants now sell pre-grounded meat. ( The cost is higher than making it yourself.)

[Commodity Market]The Food Ingredient Merchants now sell flour. (The cost is higher than making it yourself.)

[Commodity Market]The Food Ingredient Merchants now sell salt.

[Alchemy]Added alchemy data for salt so that it can be used for alchemy.

[Wiki] All changes mentioned above have been updated to the Wiki.

简体中文

##########Content############

【料理】新物品：盐

【料理】新食谱：面包（面粉+酵母+盐+水，使用任何可以【加热】的烹饪设备）

【料理】新食谱：肉包子（包子皮+肉末，使用任何可以【加热】的烹饪设备）

【料理】加入了使用奇怪的肉末制作的肉包子的变种。

【料理】基于你的料理技能，制作出的肉包子的效果一般会高于那些在商店里购买到的版本。

【小商品市场】食材商人现在会出售预先做好的包子皮。（价格比你自行制作高。）

【小商品市场】食材商人现在会出售预先制作好的肉末。（价格比你自行制作高。）

【小商品市场】食材商人现在会出售预先制作好的面粉。（价格比你自行制作高。）

【小商品市场】食材商人现在会出售盐

【炼金术】加入了盐的炼金数据，使之可以用于炼金术。

【维基】以上所有提及的内容已经同步更新到了维基。