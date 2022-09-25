Patch Notes for v0.60

Hi there! Da notes first:
-Dynamites: now holding left mouse charges for longer throws, right mouse does a instant throw
-Added Steam controller support (I guess?)
-Tweaks on enemy aim precision - there will be a small extra chance of hitting a target;
-Added weapon light control, screenshake control and voice audio control
-Little changes on muzzle fire
-Added a little progress indicator during runs.
-Enabled mouse buttons on Input Binding
-Fixed input issues with gamepad input for looking around
-Rats and dogs are more aggressive(actually the jump attack force got increased). Rats are now faster.
-Heavy Ammo pickup increased by one (was 3 now is 4)
-Changes on Punk Armor
-Changes on certain content for "Teen" rating setting (but there's still some unfiltered things to patch yet!)
-nobody asked but, changed toilet animation
-Now right-mouse-button may be used to rotate Minigun barrels. Rotating Minigun barrels resets when equipped.
-Little things here and there.
Realms Deep 2022 was awesome! It was great to see new players aboard and everything.
On our next steps -> we're focusing on creating the chapter 5 finale but, it may change some things here and there for the better (like easing chapter's 4 data-retrieval loop among other things). Since everything will be tied to the game's end, the work is taking more time.
Among other things that are on-the-way, there's issues regarding general employment of enemies on the streets, from the lack-of to the excess that happens on the last lines. Lack of proper lightning, and lack of enemies spawning on alleys. And, other things that I`m studying on to improve.
As always, if you have anything to say, please tell us here on Steam, or on our Discord channel at:
https://discord.gg/xKDbh66ZW9
Thanks everyone for everything! The feedback and comments have been extremely helpful.
