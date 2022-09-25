Patch Notes for v0.60

Hi there! Da notes first:

-Dynamites: now holding left mouse charges for longer throws, right mouse does a instant throw

-Added Steam controller support (I guess?)

-Tweaks on enemy aim precision - there will be a small extra chance of hitting a target;

-Added weapon light control, screenshake control and voice audio control

-Little changes on muzzle fire

-Added a little progress indicator during runs.

-Enabled mouse buttons on Input Binding

-Fixed input issues with gamepad input for looking around

-Rats and dogs are more aggressive(actually the jump attack force got increased). Rats are now faster.

-Heavy Ammo pickup increased by one (was 3 now is 4)

-Changes on Punk Armor

-Changes on certain content for "Teen" rating setting (but there's still some unfiltered things to patch yet!)

-nobody asked but, changed toilet animation

-Now right-mouse-button may be used to rotate Minigun barrels. Rotating Minigun barrels resets when equipped.

-Little things here and there.

Realms Deep 2022 was awesome! It was great to see new players aboard and everything.

On our next steps -> we're focusing on creating the chapter 5 finale but, it may change some things here and there for the better (like easing chapter's 4 data-retrieval loop among other things). Since everything will be tied to the game's end, the work is taking more time.

Among other things that are on-the-way, there's issues regarding general employment of enemies on the streets, from the lack-of to the excess that happens on the last lines. Lack of proper lightning, and lack of enemies spawning on alleys. And, other things that I`m studying on to improve.

As always, if you have anything to say, please tell us here on Steam, or on our Discord channel at:

https://discord.gg/xKDbh66ZW9

Thanks everyone for everything! The feedback and comments have been extremely helpful.