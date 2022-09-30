Melody's Escape 2 is now available in Early Access!

Run to the rhythm of your own music library! Melody is back, with vastly improved audio analysis algorithms!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1829470/Melodys_Escape_2/

Key Features

Use your own music library : works with any digital music file from your hard drive.

MP3 , FLAC , OGG , WAV, M4A and many more DRM-free formats are supported!

: works with any from your hard drive. , , , WAV, M4A and many more DRM-free formats are supported! Includes 14 licensed music tracks with hand-mapped levels (with various musical styles)

with hand-mapped levels (with various musical styles) Works with almost all music genres and styles!

Each action input is synchronized to the music

New music analysis algorithms, with vastly improved tempo detection!

I hope that you enjoy this sequel to Melody's Escape!

Your feedback is very much appreciated and welcomed on Melody's Escape 2's Discussions Forum and the official Discord server ːmelogoldː

Loïc

ːmeloblueː