Tommy Gun Carnage update for 25 September 2022

Update 1: Difficulty adjustments and more content

Update 1: Difficulty adjustments and more content

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Graphics & Audio
  • Player bullets are now visible.
  • Double the music: from 6 tracks to 12.
  1. Difficulty adjustments
  • Player starts off with more ammo.
  • Forest level layout updates to avoid getting stuck while surrounded by mobs.
  • Enemies spawn further away from player when possible.
  1. Controls
  • Explosives can now also be fired with the right mouse button.
  • (Very) limited controller support added. Movement and firing, but no aiming yet.
  • Added volume settings in the main menu.

