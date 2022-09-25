Update 1: Difficulty adjustments and more content

- Graphics & Audio
- Player bullets are now visible.
- Double the music: from 6 tracks to 12.
- Difficulty adjustments
- Player starts off with more ammo.
- Forest level layout updates to avoid getting stuck while surrounded by mobs.
- Enemies spawn further away from player when possible.
- Controls
- Explosives can now also be fired with the right mouse button.
- (Very) limited controller support added. Movement and firing, but no aiming yet.
- Added volume settings in the main menu.
Changed files in this update