- Fix the problem of some voice text
- Fix the problem of BGM and voice default volume
- Fix the night coincidence Yue line 27 plot stuck problem
蔚蓝月下的回忆~SAPPHIRE MOON-FOREVER MEMORIES update for 25 September 2022
Version 1.0.4 update summary
