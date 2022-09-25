 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

蔚蓝月下的回忆~SAPPHIRE MOON-FOREVER MEMORIES update for 25 September 2022

Version 1.0.4 update summary

Share · View all patches · Build 9587004 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix the problem of some voice text
  2. Fix the problem of BGM and voice default volume
  3. Fix the night coincidence Yue line 27 plot stuck problem

Changed files in this update

Depot 1876731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link