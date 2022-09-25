 Skip to content

Nyaaaanvy update for 25 September 2022

Patch note 0.2.4

Fixed a problem in which Survival Mode results were not reflected in the online ranking.
The number of accessory categories in the customization has been increased and two accessories can now be attached at the same time.
The maximum number of players is now up to 8 (test function).
Other minor changes

