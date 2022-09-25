 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

UniverseV: Star Domination update for 25 September 2022

Dark Moon

Share · View all patches · Build 9586932 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An ancient battleship appeared nearby a planet with a dark moon. He will attack all ships. Use his power to gain an advantage on the battlefield and defeat much stronger opponents.

Changed files in this update

UniverseV: Star Domination - Linux Depot 562532
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link