Regular Human Workshop update for 25 September 2022

Update for Small Bug Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed objects screenshot bug when saving creation
  • Fixed object drag bug when timescale is changed through UI slider
  • Fixed camera control bug when the camera is moved with arrow keys

