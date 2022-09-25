Ami's Room update 2

Thank you for playing Ami's Room.
Today, I have fixed some errors in the game.
- Fixed a transportation error in the classroom area.
- Fixed the math puzzle for more clarity.
I hope you'll continue to enjoy Ami's Room.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Thank you for playing Ami's Room.
Today, I have fixed some errors in the game.
I hope you'll continue to enjoy Ami's Room.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update