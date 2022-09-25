 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ami's Room update for 25 September 2022

Ami's Room update 2

Share · View all patches · Build 9586874 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing Ami's Room.
Today, I have fixed some errors in the game.

  • Fixed a transportation error in the classroom area.
  • Fixed the math puzzle for more clarity.

I hope you'll continue to enjoy Ami's Room.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2136210/Amis_Room/

Changed files in this update

Depot 2136211
  • Loading history…
Depot 2136212
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link