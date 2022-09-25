Fixed the bug that projectile skills did not damage.
When the protective body disappears, it will increase the immune damage effect for 0.5 seconds.
Ancient Witch Arena Prologue update for 25 September 2022
Ancient Witch Arena Prologue - Update 0.1.2
