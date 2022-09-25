natsuno-kanata ver1.1.3 released

natsuno-kanata ver1.1.3 is now available.

The main contents of the update are as follows

[post-ending content]

Addition of daily bonus "Daily Reward".

One item will be distributed every 24 hours after the ending.

(There is no item that can only be acquired through the "daily bonus")

Added an item "Cassette Tape" to change the background music during the search.

5 types have been implemented in ver1.1.3.

Cassette tapes" can be obtained only after the ending.

[Changes in specifications]

Some items, such as "maps," are no longer counted toward the number of items in one's luggage.

In bartering with Meglu, the names of the items have been changed to more detailed names.

[Bug Fixes]

Some text was corrected.

[Adjustments]

Some texts were adjusted.

Adjusted the drop rate of some items.