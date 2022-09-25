Patch 5.6 is release!
Notes:
- Add all CG arts to gallery
- Fix bug screen resolution
- Fix little bugs
- Add all music in game to media
This is the last patch for the game! Thanks to everyone who patiently waited and did not return the game!
