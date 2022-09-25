 Skip to content

Forever To You! update for 25 September 2022

Patch 5.6

Build 9586785

Patch 5.6 is release!

Notes:

  • Add all CG arts to gallery
  • Fix bug screen resolution
  • Fix little bugs
  • Add all music in game to media

This is the last patch for the game! Thanks to everyone who patiently waited and did not return the game!

Changed files in this update

Хранилище Forever To You! Depot 1609011
