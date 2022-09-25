Update V 0.0.6

Hi there girls and guys,
In this week I thought it would be nice to give you a little hint of what is coming in the next few weeks. So I decided to add some traps which will deal damage to players and monsters. I hope you like them and if you have some ideas for other traps and base defending stuff, feel free to tell me on the discord server :)
Update Notes Version 0.0.6
Additions:
- Added wooden spikes (Deals a small amount of damage and slows players and AI)
- Added: Copper spike trap
- Added: Iron spike trap
- Added: Magical turret
- Added: Interaction text amount of items a pickup item have
- Added: Magical Shard
- Added: Blueprint to the alchemy table to craft magic crystals out of magic shards
- Added: Blueprint to the alchemy table to craft magic shard out of magic crystal
- Added: Magic shard to the meteoroid loot table
- Added workbench crafting animation
- Added cutting block crafting animation
- Removed buildable portals (I know it is sad but it will stop people from griefing each other)
- Removed weapon, range weapon and tool-slot from the character window
Changes:
- Changed: Building something on building parts (Like chests etc.) will now take the rotation reference from the building part to guarantee a better aligned rotation
- Changed: Wood barricades will deal damage to players and AI now
- Changed: Moved wooden barricade to the traps tap
- Changed: Moved the door lock and the building sphere to the wooden build parts tab
- Changed: Floors can be placed on half walls now
- Changed: To teleport to another teleporter you have to stand on top of one
- Changed: Map teleporters are interactable now
- Changed: When the meteoroid event is starting it will spawn 3 instead of one
Fixes:
- Fixed: Hotbar slots are not usable or changeable after switching weapons while hitting or using
- Fixed: Walking on a wooden foundation will sound like grass
- Loading a game will cause the meteor timer to start from the beginning
- Fixed clients are not able to build
- Fixed: Bear trap will trigger while in building mode
- Fixed floor swing trap will trigger while in building mode
- Fixed: Ladders can be placed at foundations when they are stick into the landscape which will cause the player to fall under the map
Changed depots in experimental branch