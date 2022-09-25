 Skip to content

Re.Poly update for 25 September 2022

Update V 0.0.6

Hi there girls and guys,

In this week I thought it would be nice to give you a little hint of what is coming in the next few weeks. So I decided to add some traps which will deal damage to players and monsters. I hope you like them and if you have some ideas for other traps and base defending stuff, feel free to tell me on the discord server :)

Update Notes Version 0.0.6

Additions:

  • Added wooden spikes (Deals a small amount of damage and slows players and AI)
  • Added: Copper spike trap
  • Added: Iron spike trap
  • Added: Magical turret
  • Added: Interaction text amount of items a pickup item have
  • Added: Magical Shard
  • Added: Blueprint to the alchemy table to craft magic crystals out of magic shards
  • Added: Blueprint to the alchemy table to craft magic shard out of magic crystal
  • Added: Magic shard to the meteoroid loot table
  • Added workbench crafting animation
  • Added cutting block crafting animation
  • Removed buildable portals (I know it is sad but it will stop people from griefing each other)
  • Removed weapon, range weapon and tool-slot from the character window

Changes:

  • Changed: Building something on building parts (Like chests etc.) will now take the rotation reference from the building part to guarantee a better aligned rotation
  • Changed: Wood barricades will deal damage to players and AI now
  • Changed: Moved wooden barricade to the traps tap
  • Changed: Moved the door lock and the building sphere to the wooden build parts tab
  • Changed: Floors can be placed on half walls now
  • Changed: To teleport to another teleporter you have to stand on top of one
  • Changed: Map teleporters are interactable now
  • Changed: When the meteoroid event is starting it will spawn 3 instead of one

Fixes:

  • Fixed: Hotbar slots are not usable or changeable after switching weapons while hitting or using
  • Fixed: Walking on a wooden foundation will sound like grass
  • Loading a game will cause the meteor timer to start from the beginning
  • Fixed clients are not able to build
  • Fixed: Bear trap will trigger while in building mode
  • Fixed floor swing trap will trigger while in building mode
  • Fixed: Ladders can be placed at foundations when they are stick into the landscape which will cause the player to fall under the map

Changed depots in experimental branch

Re.Poly Experimental Depot 970302
