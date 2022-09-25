Update V 0.0.6

Hi there girls and guys,

In this week I thought it would be nice to give you a little hint of what is coming in the next few weeks. So I decided to add some traps which will deal damage to players and monsters. I hope you like them and if you have some ideas for other traps and base defending stuff, feel free to tell me on the discord server :)

Update Notes Version 0.0.6

Additions:

Added wooden spikes (Deals a small amount of damage and slows players and AI)

Added: Copper spike trap

Added: Iron spike trap

Added: Magical turret

Added: Interaction text amount of items a pickup item have

Added: Magical Shard

Added: Blueprint to the alchemy table to craft magic crystals out of magic shards

Added: Blueprint to the alchemy table to craft magic shard out of magic crystal

Added: Magic shard to the meteoroid loot table

Added workbench crafting animation

Added cutting block crafting animation

Removed buildable portals (I know it is sad but it will stop people from griefing each other)

Removed weapon, range weapon and tool-slot from the character window

Changes:

Changed: Building something on building parts (Like chests etc.) will now take the rotation reference from the building part to guarantee a better aligned rotation

Changed: Wood barricades will deal damage to players and AI now

Changed: Moved wooden barricade to the traps tap

Changed: Moved the door lock and the building sphere to the wooden build parts tab

Changed: Floors can be placed on half walls now

Changed: To teleport to another teleporter you have to stand on top of one

Changed: Map teleporters are interactable now

Changed: When the meteoroid event is starting it will spawn 3 instead of one

Fixes: