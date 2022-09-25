An ancient starship set up a base nearby planet with a dark moon. He will attack every ship that enters his space. Use him to gain an advantage on the battlefield and defeat much stronger opponents.
UniverseV: Star Domination update for 25 September 2022
Dark Moon
