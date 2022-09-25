 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

UniverseV: Star Domination update for 25 September 2022

Dark Moon

Share · View all patches · Build 9586768 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An ancient starship set up a base nearby planet with a dark moon. He will attack every ship that enters his space. Use him to gain an advantage on the battlefield and defeat much stronger opponents.

Changed files in this update

UniverseV: Star Domination Content Depot 562531
  • Loading history…
UniverseV: Star Domination - Linux Depot 562532
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link