Isles of Etherion update for 25 September 2022

Beta Patch V0.3.8 is now LIVE!

25 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now Press the RMB to activate and deactivate spell mode
Spells like Fireball will work the same regardless of spell mode being activated or deactivated
Music will no longer cut out or switch when moving backward
Add Lights to the Airship
Blare the Booming no longer loses target and can attack in the air.
Updated the Tutorial to pop up the spell book on the correct page when you acquire a new spell.
Trees rocks and stumps etc... not change voxel as intended again, and should also catch on fire. Destroying these will result in spawning more monsters of that elemental type.
Quests should now work properly

Changed files in this update

Wild Mage - Phantom Twilight Content Depot 771771
  • Loading history…
