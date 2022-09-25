Touhou Adventure 5.40

Hello there !

Today's update is around Kourindou

Kourindou serves as a museum buildings where you can donate your stuff to rinnosuke and complete sets of objects, yet completing a set doesn't give anything, but i plan to add steam achievements later on

Of course, adding kourindou i had to add rinnosuke and tokiko, that's pretty much it for this update

i wasn't able to work for a full week so, sorry for the lack of content :>

I'll try next update to embellish the game's lore and make some other outfits for the charater

Thanks !