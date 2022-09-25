Touhou Adventure 5.40

Hello there !
Today's update is around Kourindou
Kourindou serves as a museum buildings where you can donate your stuff to rinnosuke and complete sets of objects, yet completing a set doesn't give anything, but i plan to add steam achievements later on
Of course, adding kourindou i had to add rinnosuke and tokiko, that's pretty much it for this update
i wasn't able to work for a full week so, sorry for the lack of content :>
I'll try next update to embellish the game's lore and make some other outfits for the charater
Thanks !
- Trist
Changed files in this update