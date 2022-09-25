The Chronicles of Myrtana: Archolos is now available in Italian!

Big thanks go to Italian translators from Piranha Bytes Italia group (https://www.piranhabytesitalia.it) for their hard work!

If you intend to switch to the Italian localization, right click on CoM: Archolos in your Steam library, choose "Properties" and go to the "Language" tab.

WARNING: It is not possible to load savegames after switching to Italian language! You need to start new playthrough.

To report translation bugs in the Italian version, we recommend posting them on Piranha Bytes Italia group (https://www.facebook.com/groups/piranha.bytes.italia.it)

Other localizations that are actively being worked on are: Russian, Spanish and Czech.

If you want to help translating the game into your own language or help the existing translation teams, get in touch with us on our Discord: https://discord.gg/FHDHweuCVB

Have fun!