Chicken Fall update for 25 September 2022

Chicken Fall" September 25 Update Log

Chicken Fall update for 25 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Yes Boss! Here are the fixes for this afternoon.

  • Fixed several errors in dialogues
  • Enhanced the player character's hit feedback
  • During the Call Airdrop mission in the Teaching Level, have the chick playing as the bad guy make a sound to attract the chick in the drop, making sure that the chick sees and attacks him
  • Disabled the chick adjutant when he exits the party after the teaching level call drop to prevent some mission steps from being skipped
  • Fixed an issue where characters could not jump on top of ladders
  • Fixed the bug that machine gun turrets sometimes have no sound
  • Fixed the bug that bat attack effects are not displayed

Welcome to actively give us feedback on bugs!
Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to do more fixes and optimizations.

