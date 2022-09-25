 Skip to content

DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins update for 25 September 2022

[ENGLISH] UPDATE PATCH V 1.2.0 UPDATED ON STEAM [09/25/2022]

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • Added portal and Lucy character in Fitxel Zone.
  • Added in the minimap Lucy's challenge.
  • New level, Lucy's challenge, accessible from Fitxel Zone (Requires to have completed the story mode and the triple jump).
  • New dialogues of Lucy and other characters...
  • New secret ending #2 added.
  • Added a new zone in the art gallery with more than 20 new fanarts.
  • New song in the soundtrack.
  • New missile launcher and platform launcher mechanics.
  • Added new speedrun champions in Fitxel Zone.
  • Added 7 new transitions between levels.
  • Added Shike teaser in Core Square.

Modified:

  • Fixed bug where if you changed level while you had the photo mode open you couldn't interact with other things and the fans didn't work properly.
  • Now you can't launch a missile if you are inside an elevator, this avoids crashes when loading other levels.
  • Now if you try to shoot inside the boat directly you don't get the failure message.
  • Optimized some game textures to make them lighter.
  • Changed the voices of many pixels to make them more pleasant aurally.

Removed:

  • Lucy portal teaser.

