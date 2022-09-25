[ENGLISH] UPDATE PATCH V 1.2.0 UPDATED ON STEAM [09/25/2022]

Added:
- Added portal and Lucy character in Fitxel Zone.
- Added in the minimap Lucy's challenge.
- New level, Lucy's challenge, accessible from Fitxel Zone (Requires to have completed the story mode and the triple jump).
- New dialogues of Lucy and other characters...
- New secret ending #2 added.
- Added a new zone in the art gallery with more than 20 new fanarts.
- New song in the soundtrack.
- New missile launcher and platform launcher mechanics.
- Added new speedrun champions in Fitxel Zone.
- Added 7 new transitions between levels.
- Added Shike teaser in Core Square.
Modified:
- Fixed bug where if you changed level while you had the photo mode open you couldn't interact with other things and the fans didn't work properly.
- Now you can't launch a missile if you are inside an elevator, this avoids crashes when loading other levels.
- Now if you try to shoot inside the boat directly you don't get the failure message.
- Optimized some game textures to make them lighter.
- Changed the voices of many pixels to make them more pleasant aurally.
Removed:
- Lucy portal teaser.
Changed files in this update