Sep 23th - Demons vs Zombies!

It's the Ranking Challenge #24 with special rule and rewards! This time, it's 4-players with Mobs that only recieve KO and effect damage. There's also no recieved damage penalty, so be sure to plan your team accordingly. The new rewards for this event is as followed:
There're also many Q.O.L improveents in this patch and more to come next week. So be sure to check the list below out. ;)
Patch note v7.89
Added new Ranking Challenge #24: Devil Zombie Thug to Campaign Window.
Added BlankV anima to Purg.Gate collector shop. (Trade with KingCoin.)
Added 13 new Survival Weapons to event shop.
Updated Survival Weapon's bleed chance to 33% with 33% damage (stack).
Added new arena equipment: Unholy Dagger - Evil dagger that gives normal attack 13% chance to inflict no heal./ DEX+13 TAL+6
Added new arena equipment: Devil Karuta - Powerful armor that reduces all surrounding(30m.) heal by 33%./ DEX+13 VIT+13
Added new arena equipment: Fowl Morion - Soft helm that help block 45 m.dmg./ VIT+13 TAL+13
Added Sort/Filter option to armory window.
Players can now equip items that are already equipped on other demons with new confirm window. (Will automatically remove item from other demon) *Temporary close.
Added Campaign order-lock system. Players must complete the previous campaign to unlock.
Replaced Schema tab with KeyItem/Schema in Vault(Inventory).
Adjusted some anima mixer rules, please read details here: https://demonsarecrazy.fandom.com/wiki/Anima_Mixer
Added October Giveaway list.
Fixed wrong conquest info in campaign window.
Fixed bug that let Players join higher difficulty than their rank.
Fixed and improved WhiteChapel dungeon map.
Fixed dungeon TradeCard bug.
Fixes 'Get lv.45 {type} demons' conquest not working.
Fixed wrong Rng.Deads conquest reward.
Fixed WhiteVR not working properly.
Increased Anneberg n.atk speed.
Minor change to menalisa's BlackWedding status.
