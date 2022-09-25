Sep 23th - Demons vs Zombies!

Share · View all patches · Build 9586486 · Last edited 25 September 2022 – 09:19:08 UTC by Wendy

It's the Ranking Challenge #24 with special rule and rewards! This time, it's 4-players with Mobs that only recieve KO and effect damage. There's also no recieved damage penalty, so be sure to plan your team accordingly. The new rewards for this event is as followed:

There're also many Q.O.L improveents in this patch and more to come next week. So be sure to check the list below out. ;)

Patch note v7.89