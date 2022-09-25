Update Notes for 1.004

These are the patch notes for everything since launch.
- ufo is now always visible, gets close to your alien car when you are close to the finish. This simplifies finding the exit.
- added easier routes to some levels
- screenshake when you bump your car into something
- added Steam Cloud Saves
- smoke exhaust particle effects for driving forward
- added bubbles in portrait of Donut Kid while he is underwater
- added hotkeys to switch between the cars. On d-pad: ramp, downut, alien, 'this side up' for the box kid.
- UI now has rounded bubbles instead of straight
- comic book panels has nicer speech bubbles
- streamlined some comic book dialogue
- added tractor beam when the ufo saves you/you win the race
- added fireworks when you beat a level
- added massive fireworks when you get a new star for the first time
- added bell sound effects when you are too late for the respective speed star
- added smoke to the final level. You will find the exit easily
- added camera tracking when you switch from one car to the other
Thanks for playing so far!
