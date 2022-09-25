Update Notes for 1.004

Share · View all patches · Build 9586478 · Last edited 25 September 2022 – 09:06:05 UTC by Wendy

These are the patch notes for everything since launch.

ufo is now always visible, gets close to your alien car when you are close to the finish. This simplifies finding the exit.

added easier routes to some levels

screenshake when you bump your car into something

added Steam Cloud Saves

smoke exhaust particle effects for driving forward

added bubbles in portrait of Donut Kid while he is underwater

added hotkeys to switch between the cars. On d-pad: r amp, down ut, a l ien, 'this side up ' for the box kid.

amp, ut, a ien, 'this side ' for the box kid. UI now has rounded bubbles instead of straight

comic book panels has nicer speech bubbles

streamlined some comic book dialogue

added tractor beam when the ufo saves you/you win the race

added fireworks when you beat a level

added massive fireworks when you get a new star for the first time

added bell sound effects when you are too late for the respective speed star

added smoke to the final level. You will find the exit easily

added camera tracking when you switch from one car to the other

Thanks for playing so far! And if you are still reading this, consider adding a review, it helps a lot.