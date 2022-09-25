 Skip to content

Stealth Kart update for 25 September 2022

Update Notes for 1.004

Update Notes for 1.004

These are the patch notes for everything since launch.

  • ufo is now always visible, gets close to your alien car when you are close to the finish. This simplifies finding the exit.
  • added easier routes to some levels
  • screenshake when you bump your car into something
  • added Steam Cloud Saves
  • smoke exhaust particle effects for driving forward
  • added bubbles in portrait of Donut Kid while he is underwater
  • added hotkeys to switch between the cars. On d-pad: ramp, downut, alien, 'this side up' for the box kid.
  • UI now has rounded bubbles instead of straight
  • comic book panels has nicer speech bubbles
  • streamlined some comic book dialogue
  • added tractor beam when the ufo saves you/you win the race
  • added fireworks when you beat a level
  • added massive fireworks when you get a new star for the first time
  • added bell sound effects when you are too late for the respective speed star
  • added smoke to the final level. You will find the exit easily
  • added camera tracking when you switch from one car to the other

