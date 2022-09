Share · View all patches · Build 9586446 · Last edited 25 September 2022 – 09:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Update for September

The following thing has been Improved:

- Camera

before:

After:

- Fight Controller

Now you will be able to Fight the enemy using your Mouse

To Punch (Left Click)

To Block( Right Click)

Special move using your keyboard and click R with T (R+T for Special Move)

That`s For the new update, I hope you enjoy playing the game

if you faced any problems please contact me via email skullsameh.work@gmail.com

enjoy.