Ancient Witch Arena Prologue update for 25 September 2022

Ancient Witch Arena Prologue - Update 0.1.1

Improved damage reduction mechanism.
Fix upgrade cannot be paused.
Some bosses reduce HP by 20%.
Body Protection The upper limit has been increased from level 3 to level 5.

