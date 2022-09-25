Improved damage reduction mechanism.
Fix upgrade cannot be paused.
Some bosses reduce HP by 20%.
Body Protection The upper limit has been increased from level 3 to level 5.
Ancient Witch Arena Prologue update for 25 September 2022
Ancient Witch Arena Prologue - Update 0.1.1
