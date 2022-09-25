Imagine Earth Update 1.9 is here

Hey colony managers,
Welcome to our latest Imagine Earth update - it feels great to deliver once again!
As always we are not fully adhering to our roadmap and have decided to pre-deliver one of the new buildings and a new bonus mission to give you something while our main efforts still go into finalizing the Open Space DLC.
Xrathul Planet
A new Planet has been discovered in the Udoxia Galaxy and a brand new mission awaits on Omicron Persei 9. To quote the briefing “Strange building complexes have been spotted here. Apparently they can release powerful forces. This could become even more dangerous for us if they fall into the wrong hands.
Xrathul Palace
This palace was built to worship the Xrathul. The built-in technology can summon their giant locust spaceships and lure them to a specific destination reckless opponents for example. The following forces are available in this giant building.
Xrathul bait - This device spreads Xrathul pheromones and is therefore an irresistible target for Xrathul and lures all ships on the planet. It also doubles the probability of new Xrathul coming to the planet.
Meteor shower - The Illumati developed the technology to tear down some meteors from their orbit around the planet and let them rain down purposefully.
Indoctrination - Indoctrination of the guards in towers and buoys allows you to take control of the building and radius.
Two New Gaming Modes
You can now choose between the following two game modes when starting endless and competition game rounds. This can be changed whenever you start a new game.
Sci-Fi Mode
Experience all the adventures that a future colonization of space could hold in store for us and technology we can only dream of today. Use Gaian force fields or intergalactic space trade and get ready for space pirates and alien invasions.
Serious Mode
Experience a more realistic gameplay that corresponds to the technological level of development on Earth in the 21st century. The focus is on solving the problems of economic growth and resource consumption and coping with the related environmental and climate impacts.
New Animal - Manta Ray
Another fish species has been sighted. Now the manta ray enriches the biodiversity on our planet. Once we have cultivated even more animals on our planets we will make biodiversity an important thing in the environmental climate simulation of the game.
Improvements
- The Xrathul Palace and the Great Pyramid are now destructible giant buildings
- Entering the bonus galaxy will now always provide two planets, to give you a choice
- Meteor shower and Xrathul bait have become more powerful
- City building is now cancel-able until the capsule lands
- Supply capsules now come more often and are shown in the bookmark panel
- Items are now cancel-able until the drone is on site and has activated them
- You can now get up to 50 new city permits through population growth
Interface Improvements
- We gave the main character Alia an eye surgery because some people felt she gave them an uncomfortable look
- Only resource deposits of relevant size are now displayed
- Gaia constructs: Active conversion is also shown in the waiting bar
- New speech of Eko at the invitation to the world congress
- New cursor when closing the ring
- 8 great interface improvements that are way too hard to describe
- Country specific subtitles in the main menu
- Popup renamed: "Mission successful" instead of "Campaign successful"
- Added a notification for game beginners to try the tutorial first
Fixes
- Fixed buildings not showing up immediately when jumping between cities
- Fixed galaxy screen layout for 4:3 resolutions
- Fixed planet being briefly lit differently on exit
- Joma: Fixed completion logic of "use power" goal before
- No longer show Whales in navigation view
- Fixed sandbox planets not working
- Don't show trade options for natives that are not close to your territory
- Move tool-tips closer to ring
- Colony value chart limit for quality of life
- Spell-checking EN
- Decrease audio range of ocean animals
- Fixed bookmark buttons not correctly opening tool ring for units
- Fixed ruins collapsing every time a generated planet is restarted.
- Fixed navigation icons overlapping message panel
