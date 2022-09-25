Imagine Earth Update 1.9 is here

Hey colony managers,

Welcome to our latest Imagine Earth update - it feels great to deliver once again!

As always we are not fully adhering to our roadmap and have decided to pre-deliver one of the new buildings and a new bonus mission to give you something while our main efforts still go into finalizing the Open Space DLC.

Xrathul Planet

A new Planet has been discovered in the Udoxia Galaxy and a brand new mission awaits on Omicron Persei 9. To quote the briefing “Strange building complexes have been spotted here. Apparently they can release powerful forces. This could become even more dangerous for us if they fall into the wrong hands.

Xrathul Palace

This palace was built to worship the Xrathul. The built-in technology can summon their giant locust spaceships and lure them to a specific destination reckless opponents for example. The following forces are available in this giant building.

Xrathul bait - This device spreads Xrathul pheromones and is therefore an irresistible target for Xrathul and lures all ships on the planet. It also doubles the probability of new Xrathul coming to the planet.

Meteor shower - The Illumati developed the technology to tear down some meteors from their orbit around the planet and let them rain down purposefully.

Indoctrination - Indoctrination of the guards in towers and buoys allows you to take control of the building and radius.

Two New Gaming Modes

You can now choose between the following two game modes when starting endless and competition game rounds. This can be changed whenever you start a new game.

Sci-Fi Mode

Experience all the adventures that a future colonization of space could hold in store for us and technology we can only dream of today. Use Gaian force fields or intergalactic space trade and get ready for space pirates and alien invasions.

Serious Mode

Experience a more realistic gameplay that corresponds to the technological level of development on Earth in the 21st century. The focus is on solving the problems of economic growth and resource consumption and coping with the related environmental and climate impacts.

New Animal - Manta Ray /h2]

Another fish species has been sighted. Now the manta ray enriches the biodiversity on our planet. Once we have cultivated even more animals on our planets we will make biodiversity an important thing in the environmental climate simulation of the game.

[h2]Improvements

The Xrathul Palace and the Great Pyramid are now destructible giant buildings

Entering the bonus galaxy will now always provide two planets, to give you a choice

Meteor shower and Xrathul bait have become more powerful

City building is now cancel-able until the capsule lands

Supply capsules now come more often and are shown in the bookmark panel

Items are now cancel-able until the drone is on site and has activated them

You can now get up to 50 new city permits through population growth

Interface Improvements

We gave the main character Alia an eye surgery because some people felt she gave them an uncomfortable look

Only resource deposits of relevant size are now displayed

Gaia constructs: Active conversion is also shown in the waiting bar

New speech of Eko at the invitation to the world congress

New cursor when closing the ring

8 great interface improvements that are way too hard to describe

Country specific subtitles in the main menu

Popup renamed: "Mission successful" instead of "Campaign successful"

Added a notification for game beginners to try the tutorial first

Fixes

Fixed buildings not showing up immediately when jumping between cities

Fixed galaxy screen layout for 4:3 resolutions

Fixed planet being briefly lit differently on exit

Joma: Fixed completion logic of "use power" goal before

No longer show Whales in navigation view

Fixed sandbox planets not working

Don't show trade options for natives that are not close to your territory

Move tool-tips closer to ring

Colony value chart limit for quality of life

Spell-checking EN

Decrease audio range of ocean animals

Fixed bookmark buttons not correctly opening tool ring for units

Fixed ruins collapsing every time a generated planet is restarted.

Fixed navigation icons overlapping message panel

We are here ;)