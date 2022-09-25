 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 25 September 2022

More Bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9586337 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: Dragon should now correctly give you the achievement
  • Fixed: Animal pens now start the game with the correct food settings
  • Fixed: "build 3 new houses" quest should now count properly
  • Fixed: Settlers in Childrens' Tales should now arrive correctly
  • Fixed: Demolish/Repair work spots (again)
  • Fixed: Chimney smoke effects should be working again
  • Fixed: Building issues on Endraville
  • Several dialog text problems fixed
  • Improved dialog flow
  • Improved some manual texts

Changed files in this update

