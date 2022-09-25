- Fixed: Dragon should now correctly give you the achievement
- Fixed: Animal pens now start the game with the correct food settings
- Fixed: "build 3 new houses" quest should now count properly
- Fixed: Settlers in Childrens' Tales should now arrive correctly
- Fixed: Demolish/Repair work spots (again)
- Fixed: Chimney smoke effects should be working again
- Fixed: Building issues on Endraville
- Several dialog text problems fixed
- Improved dialog flow
- Improved some manual texts
Black Forest update for 25 September 2022
More Bugfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
