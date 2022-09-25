-Added ping to debug setting

-You can join games after the game has started

-Gamecode and players are permanently on the top right

-Fixed UI bugs

-Fixed a bug where Map01 wasn't playable

-Added Private and Public Matches

-Added Public match list

-Fixed a bug where audio became soft in the menu

-Added portal ambience sounds

-Cars no longer have window colliders

-Added Nuke

-Fixed sound delay issues