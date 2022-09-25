 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Erroneous update for 25 September 2022

0.6.8

Share · View all patches · Build 9586268 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added ping to debug setting
-You can join games after the game has started
-Gamecode and players are permanently on the top right
-Fixed UI bugs
-Fixed a bug where Map01 wasn't playable
-Added Private and Public Matches
-Added Public match list
-Fixed a bug where audio became soft in the menu
-Added portal ambience sounds
-Cars no longer have window colliders
-Added Nuke
-Fixed sound delay issues

Changed files in this update

Depot 1964142
  • Loading history…
Depot 1964143
  • Loading history…
Depot 1964144
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link