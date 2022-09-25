Update 106.0

Hello everyone we made new areas in TLVL2 map new caves, waterfalls, lakes, rivers were added and improved the temperature system, added BuidMode system for admin panel.

-Added new system to Admin Panel BuildMode

-Added Zebra casings to BuildMode

-Added Meshs to create new landscapes and modify map

-Changed Elephant carcass bone texture

-Added Interactivity in the leaves of the map according to the movement of the animal

Important notice to admin to activate the BuildMode and open the mesh menu, just press the button and then the B key after activating the option, then a small menu will open with the meshes and the Zebra carcass (note: always be careful when adding meshes, if you put too many it can weigh on the server)



To add the Admin panel on the solo host you need to go to the AppData/Local/AnimaliaSurvival/Saved/Config/Windows directory with closed and in ServerSettings add the command AdminID= --- with your Steam id, and then start the game when you create a server in solo mode you will already be with Admin inside your host

Animals

-Adjusted Lion Skin that had its color changed from black to orange

-Improved and added new leopard climbing animations

-Added Stamina expenditure when climbing a leopard

-Adjusted Zebra Juv male, which was growing to SubAdult Female

-Added new sounds in the leopard climbing animation

we are seeing improvements in lag issues as the main focus, and optimization of the game so we hope to resolve these issues soon as a priority.

For more information and details log into our Discord:

https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.