Acclimate V0.7.9 f2

RELEASE NOTES

KNOWN ISSUES

• SLIGHT FPS DROP WHEN LOADING A TERRAIN TILE

• TOOLS DO NOT REPLACE A WEAPON, PLAYER HAS TO REMOVE WEAPON BEFORE ADDING A TOOL

• CURRENT RESOLUTION IS NOT THE DEFAULT RESOLUTION

• HOTBAR QUICK ACTIONS NOT WORKING

• STATS ARE NOT FULLY IMPLEMENTED

• GAME TAKES A LONG TIME TO LOAD

CHANGES

• DISABLED FOOTSTEPS FOR NOW

• ADDED MORE ANIMAL SPAWNERS ACROSS THE ENTIRE MAP

• ADDED THE ABILITY TO KILL ANIMALS

• GAVE OTHER ANIMALS THE ABILITY TO DEAL DAMAGE

• ANIMALS NOW DROP MEAT WHEN KILLED

IMPROVEMENTS

• FIXED AN ISSUE WHERE BULLETS WOULD NOT DEAL DAMAGE

• FIXED AN ISSUE WHERE THE GAME WOULD CRASH IN SOME CASES